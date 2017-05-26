»»MAN FROM COKER KILLED IN EARLY-MORNING WRECK

Alabama State Troopers say a man from Coker died in single-vehicle crash early this morning.

Eric Molina, 28, was killed when a vehicle in which he was a passenger left the road and overturned. Molina, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Peter Jonathan Gewin Eaves, 30, of Calera, was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened on Libby Road about 3 miles south of Northport.

Troopers said that while the crash is still under investigation, they believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck.