»»MAN CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER ARRESTED AFTER NEARLY A MONTH ON THE RUN

A man who’s been on the run for nearly a month after being charged with capital murder has been captured, along with a man accused of harboring and assisting him.

Lorenzo Maurice Polke, 19, was taken into custody without incident around 7:15 p.m. Thursday at a residence in Holt by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Polke is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Bobby Lee Herrod Jr., 37, on Sept. 19. Herrod was shot at the Winston Mart at 2503 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center where he later died.

In addition, Christopher Harris, 42, has been charged with hindering prosecution for harboring and assisting Polke over the past few days.

Polke was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond. Harris is being held in the jail pending a $10,000 bond.

Investigators said they’re still identifying others who may have assisted Polke during his time on the run, and more arrests may be coming.