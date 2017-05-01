»»MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER APRIL 1 SHOOTING AT TEMERSON SQUARE

After a month-long investigation, a man accused of shooting at another man outside Temerson Square on April 1 is under arrest and facing attempted murder charges.

Tuscaloosa Police said an Edelweiss Coffee and Bakery employee called police around 5:30 a.m. April 1, telling officers she thought she saw a man throwing chairs on the sidewalk, and noticed a window at the cafe was damaged. The cafe is located in Temerson Square, on Fourth Street off Greensboro Avenue, across the Embassy Suites Hotel.

After police arrived, they determined the window’s damage came from a gunshot, not a chair. Police said surveillance video revealed a man walking on Fourth Street around the time of the incident.

In the video, the person walking is on the patio area of the cafe when a blue truck pulled up near him. The man began throwing chairs toward the truck, and someone in the vehicle began shooting at the man throwing chairs.

The man who was on foot ran back toward Greensboro Avenue, and a man exited the truck and began following him with what appeared on the video to be a gun. The man chasing the other returned to the truck a short time later and left.

Authorities said they narrowed down the type of truck they believed the shooter was in, but didn’t know the identity of the driver or the person he was shooting at.

On April 27, police said a homicide investigator found the truck believed to be in the video and spoke with the driver, 61-year-old David Lee Weatherspoon.

After Weatherspoon was interviewed, police said he was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Investigators said they identified and found the person, who was uninjured, that Weatherspoon was shooting at. After speaking with him and other witnesses to the shooting, Weatherspoon was also charged with attempted murder, having a gun illegally and having altered identification on a firearm.

Weatherspoon is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $115,000 in bonds.