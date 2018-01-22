»»MAN CHARGED IN MURDER OF EMMETT KYZER

Fifty-three-year-old Clifford Sinclair Madison has been charged with the murder of 82-year-old missing man Emmett Kyzer.

Kyzer disappeared from his Tuscaloosa County home in mid 2016. His wheelchair, which he used almost all of the time, and his vehicle were left at the home.

At the time of the disappearance, Madison was renting a room from Kyzer.

In March of 2017, a logging crew uncovered human remains off of Ed Stevens Road in Tuscaloosa County, just six miles from Kyzer’s home. It has not been determined if the remains are Kyzer’s, but his family told WVUA 23 they believe they are.

Madison is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.