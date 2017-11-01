»»MAN CHARGED IN GAS STATION STABBING

Fifty-two year-old Robert Bell has been charged with assault II for his involvement in a stabbing on October 20th. It happened at the AM-PM Texaco in Woodstock.

An argument across the gas station parking lot between Bell and the victim escalated quickly when Bell pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim.

Witnesses originally told WVUA 23 the fight may have been over a parking dispute, but Woodstock Police Chief Len Price later said Bell claimed the victim was cussing at him and threatening him.

Woodstock Police Chief Len Price told WVUA 23 witnesses helped put the puzzle pieces together on this case.

“We were able to obtain a tag number from a witness on the scene then track it to the house in Maplesville,” he said. “We rely on witnesses to be our eyes and ears because we can’t be everywhere at once. We are glad to have this guy off the streets, so he won’t be committing anymore crimes,” Price said.

Price told WVUA 23 the victim in that video is fine. He did not require any professional medical care.

Bell is in the Bibb County Jail.