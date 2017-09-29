»»MAN BEATEN TO DEATH WAS TRYING TO BREAK UP FIGHT, WITNESSES SAY

We now have new information on how 27-year-old David Milligan spent the last moments of his life. He’s the man who died shortly after he was found severely beaten on a downtown Tuscaloosa sidewalk early Sunday morning.

Days after Milligan’s death, 40-year-old Lesley Ray Kelley was charged with Milligan’s murder.

Files pulled from Tuscaloosa District Court show witness accounts that Kelley had first been in a physical fight with another man that night before he ever got into it with the Milligan.

Milligan and Kelley didn’t begin fighting until Milligan tried to break that first fight.

Witnesses told police that’s when Kelley struck Milligan to the ground and when Milligan began crawling away, Kelley kicked him in his torso.

But that’s not even the most disturbing part of this attack.

Witnesses stated Kelley then acted as if he was going to walk away, but instead ran back toward Milligan, who was sill on the ground, and kicked him in the face as if he was punting a football.

Milligan’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

WVUA 23 reporter Chelsea Barton spoke with the David’s widow Emily Milligan just after she learned the horrible way her husband lost his life.

“It was the worst thing someone would have to go through,” she sobbed. “I don’t know why someone could be that evil or cruel. He could have stopped at any point. He could have stopped and walked away but he didn’t. And my husband paid with his life,” she said.

David Milligan was laid to rest in his hometown of Berry Friday, September 29, 2017.

Les Kelley remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $150,000 bond.