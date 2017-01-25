»»MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGES HE SHOT SOMEONE IN THE LEG

Tuscaloosa County authorities say a man is behind bars after being accused of shooting another man in the leg on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators said it happened off Old Fayette Road around 6 p.m.

The victim, who was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, told investigators at the hospital that Randall Maddox, 23, shot him.

Authorities said Maddox fled into a wooded area near the shooting site. A few hours later, sheriff’s deputies said they learned Maddox was at a home in Northport. He was taken into custody without incident.

Maddox was charged with second-degree assault and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $10,000 bond.