»»MAN ARRESTED AFTER WITNESS SEES HIM SMASHING REGISTER WITH HAMMER

A man accused of stealing a cash register and attempting to open it with a hammer in someone else’s front yard is behind bars today.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the arrest happened this morning just before 2 a.m. Authorities said they got a burglary call at the Citgo Big Sandy Food Mart gas station on Highway 69 South.

While deputies were investigating the burglary, another call came in after a Tuscaloosa County resident witnessed a man smashing a cash register with a hammer in front of his home.

The resident said the suspect assaulted him with the hammer and then fled. Deputies soon found and took the suspect into custody. The sheriff’s office said they believe the suspect is also responsible for burglaries in Moundville, Northport and Tuscaloosa.

Jarvis Lewis, 22, was charged with five counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree assault. He was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $55,000 bond.