By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kaelyn Fillingim

A man who tried robbing a Domino’s in Demopolis with a rifle last month is now behind bars.

The Demopolis Police Department said witnesses said the man pointed a rifle at a cashier and demanded money, but the cashier refused. The suspect then fled the store.

After an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, police arrested J’Drian Derrell Clark, 19, of Livingston March 3. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery.