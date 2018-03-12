»»MAN ACCUSED OF STEALING VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT VEHICLES NOW BEHIND BARS

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the man accused of stealing several vehicles from the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested.

Randall Colby Glasgow has been charged with three counts of unlawful breaking into a vehicle, three counts of property theft and one count of burglary. All vehicles stolen from the department have been returned.

“I think our units did an unbelievable job in this case, and fortunately we were able to track down the suspect,” said Sgt. Josh Hastings with TCSO.

Glasgow is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $156,000.