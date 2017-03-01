»»MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING CHILD FACING CHARGES IN TUSCALOOSA

A man accused of sexually abusing a child is facing charges today after an anonymous complaint to the Tuscaloosa Department of Human Resources.

Tuscaloosa Police said the arrest came after a seven-week investigation of Bruce Lee Brown, 30. Police said DHR reported the abuse to the Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Juvenile Division after an anonymous complaint reported several months before regarding a child victim younger than 12.

Brown is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.