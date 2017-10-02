»»MAN ACCUSED OF SEVERAL BURGLARIES ARRESTED SUNDAY IN TUSCALOOSA

A Northport man is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into several houses early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Ninth Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and spoke to a woman who said she was woken up by a man touching her leg. The victim said he left when she screamed, and police said several witnesses also saw him leave.

A short time later, police said they responded to another burglary in the 600 block of Gene Stallings Avenue, where witnesses said a man had entered a woman’s room, then fled the home with several alcoholic beverages.

Police said they found Mitchell Dwight Hines, 52, of Northport a short time later, and he was identified as the suspect by the victims and several other witnesses.

Hines was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on two charges of second-degree burglary, with a bond totaling $60,000.