»»MAN ACCUSED OF NEGLECTING HORSES HAS BEEN APPREHENDED

A Tuscaloosa County man is facing more than a dozen charges stemming from accusations of animal abuse after several Good Samaritans complained about dead and emaciated horses and other animals on his property.

Daryl Shane Pate, 46, was arrested last week, and again Tuesday evening on the charges, which range from animal cruelty to failure to bury livestock.

Neighbors have been worried for the horses’ conditions for more than a year, but said little had been done. Pate and his wife, Milisa Pate, were arrested in July on animal cruelty charges, and Pate’s bond on that charge has been revoked.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is caring for the 9 horses and a miniature donkey they seized Saturday.