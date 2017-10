Tuscaloosa Police have identified the man accused of exchanging fire with three police officers Saturday evening.

Judvus Deshon Wallace, 39, is charged with attempted murder, among other charges. He’s been placed in the Tuscaloosa County jail on a total of $75,000 in bonds.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting, but Wallace was struck.