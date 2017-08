The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and Tuscaloosa Police Department said this morning that they’ve apprehended a man accused of multiple burglary and breaking and entering charges around Tuscaloosa County.

Brandon Alexander Hinton, 25, was captured in the 100 block of East 49th Street in Tuscaloosa around 4 a.m. this morning.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said Hinton has been on the run for several months.