»»MAN ACCUSED OF 2016 MURDER CHARGE PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CAPITAL MURDER CHARGE

A Tuscaloosa man accused of stealing a gun from a store and killing someone with it about 24 hours later pleaded not guilty during his arraignment today on a capital murder charge.

Cameron Raeshawn Wiggins, 18, is accused of shooting Germerio Martez Bobo, 21, on May 10, 2016 at Crescent East Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

Chief Assistant District Attorney in Tuscaloosa Jonathan Cross said the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad, and Wiggins is accused of shooting the victim as the victim was driving away.

“This is exactly the kind of violence we’re trying to make a difference in curtailing,” Cross said. “We’re doing our best to take the resources that we have with the law in charging these individuals and then prosecuting them to the full extent of the law.”

Cross said that right now, Wiggins has no bond because of his charges. At his arraignment, there was a motion to reduce his bond but it was denied and Wiggins will remain in jail until his trial, Cross said.