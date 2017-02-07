»»MAN ACCUSED OF 2015 KENTUCK PARK ATTACKS ARRESTED IN GORDO RAPE

A man still awaiting trial on charges he pretended he was an Atlanta rapper so he could rob and rape women is in jail again after another violent attack in Gordo.

Aaron Lavontra Hall, 21, was arrested Saturday after police set up a sting operation with the help of the victim, said Gordo Police Chief Todd Hall. He’s charged with first-degree rape, sodomy, property theft and kidnapping. Hall’s bond was set at $1.25 million, and Tuscaloosa County authorities are likely to revoke the bond on his previous charges.

The Gordo attack happened Saturday in the parking lot of the Gordo Post Office.

The victim said she’d been talking to the suspect online for several months, and said he claimed to be an Atlanta-area rapper, the Gordo police chief said. When the victim went to meet Hall, he raped and robbed her.

Hall had been held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail from July 2015 to November 2016 on the previous charges, but his case has not yet gone to trial.

In those cases, Hall is accused of luring at least three women to Kentuck Park in Northport under the same premise. At the time, he was using Facebook to communicate with the women, and was posing as rapper Issa Thompson. Thompson sent out several warnings via social media, warning women of the scam once he learned of it.

Several other women came forward after Hall’s 2015 arrest.