»»MAJOR UPGRADES COMING TO LURLEEN WALLACE BOULEVARD IN TUSCALOOSA

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard will soon be upgraded with a $24 million price tag.

$17 million from the Alabama Department Of Transportation and just over $6 million from the City Of Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says 140 thousand cars travel on Lurleen Wallace daily.

“The pavement is in very bad condition, they going to replace it with concrete pavement at the same time we’re going to hopefully work with them to be able to make a streetscape project ,we got utilities in the road, water and sewer that need to be relocated and get from out underneath the concrete pavement” says Tera Tubbs, Executive Director for Infrastructure and Public Services with the City of Tuscaloosa.

A new walkway under the Hugh Thomas Bridge will allow pedestrians to access the Riverwalk without crossing Lurleen Wallace.

Construction will begin this Fall.

Two lanes will remain open during construction.