»»MAJOR FACELIFT AND RESTRICTIONS COMING TO DOWNING PLACE APARTMENTS

From shootings, to robberies, to assaults, when it comes to crime, residents living at Downing Place Apartments have seen it all.

District 7 Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry says she met with Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and asked for assistance in bringing down crime in Downing Place.

She says the city increased its police presence in the area.

“Since then, we had a local developer take the responsibility of acquiring all of the apartments” says District 7, Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Sonya Mckinstry.

The problem was each set of apartments was individually owned.

It had its own set of rules and restrictions.

Mckinstry says that caused the crime problem.

Downing Place Apartments will be called “Gates At South Bend”.

It will be gated, with a major facelift, inside and out.

“Those tenants will be asked to re-apply and then we will run a background check and make sure they meet the standard of living we’re going to have” says Developer Michael Whitworth.

It will take 18 months to complete.

It will cost $3 million dollars.