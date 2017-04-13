»»MADDOX: VACANCIES AT TOURISM BUREAU A CHANCE FOR CHANGE

Three positions with the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission will soon be vacant, but Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says he wants to take a wait and see approach before filling those spots.

Instead, Maddox said he wants to examine ways the tourism bureau can help grow the city’s income by putting more effort into getting revenue from experiences like eating out, sporting events and concerts over shopping.

“It’s time to take a look at what we want our future to be,” Maddox said.

The tourism and sports executive committee is meeting April 20, where they’ll discuss the mayor’s suggestions.