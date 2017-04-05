»»MADDOX: TRAINS WILL BE FINED IF THEY BLOCK CROSSINGS

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck at a train crossing in Tuscaloosa thanks to an immobile train, here’s some information that may come as a relief.
It’s illegal for trains to block intersections in city limits for more than 5 minutes, and Tuscaloosa’s leaders are doing what they can to help with the ever-worsening problem.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said the problem creates a lot of indirect consequences.
“We are working with the University of Alabama, UAPD, and we have also asked the state of Alabama for assistance where these tracks cross state highways,” Maddox said.
From now on, Maddox said the city will be issuing fines to any trains stopped beyond the allowed 5 minutes. There’s no set price tag on the fines, meaning the amounts are variable depending on factors such as length of time on the tracks.