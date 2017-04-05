»»MADDOX: TRAINS WILL BE FINED IF THEY BLOCK CROSSINGS

TRAIN CROSSING ORDINANCE It shall be unlawful for any engineer, conductor or other person to cause or permit any street at its crossing by a railroad to be obstructed for longer than five (5) minutes by causing or permitting any engine, train or car under his control to stand upon or across such street, except a passenger train while stopped to take on or discharge passengers. The engineer in charge of the engine attached to or engaged in moving any car or train shall be held to be in control of the same equally with the conductor or other person in charge thereof.

If you’ve ever found yourself stuck at a train crossing in Tuscaloosa thanks to an immobile train, here’s some information that may come as a relief.

It’s illegal for trains to block intersections in city limits for more than 5 minutes, and Tuscaloosa’s leaders are doing what they can to help with the ever-worsening problem.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said the problem creates a lot of indirect consequences.

“We are working with the University of Alabama, UAPD, and we have also asked the state of Alabama for assistance where these tracks cross state highways,” Maddox said.

From now on, Maddox said the city will be issuing fines to any trains stopped beyond the allowed 5 minutes. There’s no set price tag on the fines, meaning the amounts are variable depending on factors such as length of time on the tracks.