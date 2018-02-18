»»MADDOX SAYS HE’LL ADDRESS ALABAMA’S WOES AS GOVERNOR

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter and WVUA 23 Student Reporter Ensley Nichols

On Sunday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox visited a home in Tuscaloosa for a meet and greet as part of his campaign for governor.

People in the Tuscaloosa community gathered Sunday night at a supporter’s home to hear from democratic and gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox about his plan for change.

“This campaign is really neighborhood to neighborhood, home by home built, and that’s what we’re doing here,” said Maddox. “This type of format of talking about issues in a very personal way to me just fits right into what I want to be a governor, and that’s someone who takes on problems and tries to solve them.”

Maddox discussed his plan to help education, job placement and mental health in the state of Alabama.

On Feb. 19, Maddox will be announcing his education plan in front of Northington Elementary School.

Maddox said that if he’s elected, he’ll use his position to bring about necessary changes in Alabama.