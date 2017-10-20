»»MADDOX REACHES OUT TO TUSCALOOSA’S PRE-K STUDENTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jared Ferguson

On Tuesday, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox presented a check of $36,000 to the Tuscaloosa City Schools’ Pre-K program.

The proceeds come from the Mayor’s Cup of April 29.

The Pre-K program aids 4 year-old children who are struggling with academics.

Maddox said he wanted to create an even opportunity for all students.

In the year 2017 alone, over 400 students are receiving benefits from the Pre-K program.

Leslie Bruinton of the Tuscaloosa City School System expressed much enthusiasm for Maddox’s outreach.

“We are very excited about it,” Bruinton said. “We serve over 400 students this school year, which is an increase. We’ve added more pre-k classes to those we already have. I believe we have 27 pre-k classes across the Tuscaloosa City Schools so we are proud to party with the city of Tuscaloosa for high quality pre-k students.”

This year is the 12th year of the mayor’s pre-k initiative.