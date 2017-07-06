»»MAC MCCUTCHEON AND DEL MARSH SPEAK TO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF WEST ALABAMA

The set up was very informal as District 63 Representative Bill Poole moderated.

Alabama Speaker of the House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon and President Pro Tem of the state Senate Del Marsh discussed both victories and disappointments from the last legislative session at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Chamber in Session: State of the State.

“We got both the budgets done which is our primary focus,” Marsh told WVUA 23. “What i would say is my disappointment was not getting the prison bill finished up,” he added.

A prison bill made it out of the senate but died for the session in the house of representatives. This could be the very issue that takes the Alabama Legislature into a special session, especially since a federal judge found the state’s prison system to be violating the United States ban on cruel and unusual punishment in the treatment of mentally ill inmates.

“We just could not come to an agreement to pass a piece of legislation,” McCutcheon said. ‘”One of the reasons that we could not get that done was because there are just so many issues that come with the reform needed for our prison system.”

Controversies surrounding former Governor Robert Bentley and former House Speaker Mike Hubbard could have rocked the recent legislative session, but both McCutcheon and Marsh agree Alabama lawmakers did not let those scandals impact their duties.

“They did not let the pressures and stressers come in and influence their vision and what we needed to get done” McCutcheon said.

“Everything is going fine and smooth. I am very proud of what the senate accomplished. If we get called back for a special, we will deal with it. if not we will be ready for regular,” Marsh told our crew.

Other topics included healthcare, education and the most talked about, implementing a gas tax to fund much needed infrastructure improvements.

“We have four hundred bridges that need repaired or replacement and several key arteries that need updating and we just don’t have the money to do it,” Marsh exclaimed. “We have the money to sustain what we have now and that’s about it. If you are really wanting to compete with our neighbors you have got to put money in infrastructure. ”

Senator Marsh says Alabama has not had a gas tax increase since 1992.