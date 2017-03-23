»»LYFT GIVING UBER COMPETITION IN TUSCALOOSA

Ride-sharing company Lyft is now giving Uber some competition in Tuscaloosa.

The service was running as of noon today, and Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner said there were no issues getting it up and running, unlike the holdups Uber wound up experiencing.

“(Uber) violated their regulations at the time, so that’s why I voted no,” Tyner said. “But being regulated and being licensed now, we have had a great experience with Uber, and I think we will have a good experience with Lyft.”

In cities where both are already active, many drivers offer rides on both platforms.