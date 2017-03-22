»»LUNGS FOR LIBBY: HUNDREDS GATHER IN GORDO, CELEBRATE A LIFE CUT SHORT

Hundreds gathered together this morning to say goodbye to a beloved Gordo woman.

Libby Scott Hankins, 23, won the hearts of thousands in Alabama and around the world as she battled cystic fibrosis. In 2016, she received a double lung transplant at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina.

Earlier this month, Libby’s body began rejecting her new lungs and fighting a virus. She passed away March 17.

At Gordo High School — where Libby was a member of the 2011 graduating class — her friends and family celebrated a life cut too short.

Gordo Mayor Craig Patterson said Libby was one of the strongest people he knew.

“She was a person who faced adversity with a smile,” he said. “That adversity built her character, and even though her body weakened, her personality just grew.”

Many of Libby’s friends said she taught them all that it’s important to stay strong in the face of adversity.

“The main thing to learn from Libby was to always keep fighting,” said Gordo High School student Cade Junkin. “She had so many obstacles thrown in her way, and she just kept fighting.”

Family friend Abigail Lesley said despite her troubles, Libby always had a smile on her face.

“I want people to know how bubbly, how full of life she was,” she said. “No matter what she was going through, she always had a smile on her face and never complained.”

Libby’s Facebook group, Lungs for Libby, reached more than 40,000 people around the world.

Libby’s parents are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to No Greater Love Animal Rescue, the University of Alabama’s Rise School or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.