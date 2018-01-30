»»LOUD BOOMS IN TUSCALOOSA SUNDAY HAVE BENIGN EXPLANATION

Residents all over Tuscaloosa and Northport heard loud booms all over town Sunday night.

Social media was filled with posts asking about the loud noise and voicing concerns for the area.

The answer to the question was much simpler than most originally thought: Fireworks. Many residents posted saying they thought it was a bomb or fire and were seconds away from calling 911.

The fireworks display was part of a Tuscaloosa Park and Recreation Authority event, as a part of their conference here in Tuscaloosa this year.

PARA said the Oaks, the closest neighborhood to the event, was notified a few days in advance, but the rest of the public was left in the dark.