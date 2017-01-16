»»LORETTA LYNCH SPEAKS IN BIRMINGHAM SUNDAY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Shelia O’Connor

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch gave her last speech Sunday at 16th Street Baptist Church in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Lynch commended Birmingham Mayor William Bell and Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper on their work on police community relations.

She also spoke on the significance of 16th Street Baptist Church, which was bombed in 1963, and how President Barack Obama recognized it as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.

Lynch celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr. speaking about how he obeyed the word of God to advance the cause of freedom.

“To pick it up and carry it forward, we have to work,” Lynch said. “And we will. We will not shirk, we will not falter, we will not fail.”