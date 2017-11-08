»»LOOSA BREWS, UPERK HOST CHARITY BLOCK PARTY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Deidre Hall and WVUA 23 Web Writer Sarah Westmoreland

Loosa Brews and UPerk Coffee hosted their first Beans and Brews block party to benefit the community in downtown Tuscaloosa this past Friday.

They not only wanted to have a good time, but they also wanted to donate to a good cause.

The block party included live music, food trucks and much more. Loosa Brews and UPerk teamed up with local businesses and organizations to bring residents from all over.

They did all of this to support their community and bring everyone together community.

“We just wanted to have an event that pulls together local community organizations here that are doing amazing things in Tuscaloosa and local community artists. We wanted to have some good food. We wanted to have some good music. We just wanted a reason for the community to come together here,” said Director of UPerk Coffee James Goodlet.

Goodlet knows that Druid City has a heart for philanthropy, and that is why he wanted to include several service organizations.

“We know Tuscaloosa is a town that likes to come together. They love good food, good music, and they also love to do what they can to help out their sisters and brothers around them. And that’s exactly what we wanted to accomplish here tonight,” said Goodlet.

Beans and Brews also benefited Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry of Grace Presbyterian Church. The local food bank was grateful for all of the canned goods that were donated during the block party.

“This is so huge for us. We are a church-funded mission. We don’t receive outside money. The food that is being collected tonight is going directly to the bags that we are creating for our December distribution,” said manager of Loaves and Fishes Jennifer Sheppard.

The event was so successful, that Goodlet plans to have several more community events in the future.