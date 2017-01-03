»»LOOKING FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TICKETS? HERE’S HOW TO GET SOME

If you’re looking into a Tampa trip for the College Football Playoff game on Monday, there’s plenty more than just football to keep you busy in town.

Events start Friday, including a star-studded concert series at Curtis Hixon Park featuring Usher, Flo-Rida and Eric Paslay.

Bama fans can use the College Football Playoff’s social passport app (iTunes, Android) to get points and win prizes while they’re in Tampa.

Tampa Bay Sports Commission Director Rob Higgins said he’s encouraging football fans to come for the game and stay a few extra days for everything else Tampa has on offer.

“Golf to fishing to a lot of water sports,” Higgins said. “Just a lot of different ways to take advantage of the water and the weather. And naturally, we’ve got some of the best beaches as well, so we home fans will take the time to get here early, stay late and take advantage of all that our great community has to offer.”

And if you’re needing a ticket to the big game on Monday, there are several ways to snag a ticket or an all-inclusive package.

AAA is offering several package deals including airfare from Birmingham, hotel and tickets starting around $1,900 a person.

The University of Alabama’s Alumni Association is offering several deals through Primesport.com, starting at about $700 for airfare and $800 for tickets.

Collegefootballplayoff.com is offering several ticket packages starting around $1,800.

If you’re just after tickets, local sellers T-Town Tickets and Ticket Solutions have them available, along with most ticket resellers (Stubhub, TicketMaster, TicketCity, VividSeats, and others).

The game, hosted at Raymond James Stadium, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Monday. If you can’t make it in person, the game will be broadcast on ESPN.