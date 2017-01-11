»»LONGTIME CHRIST EPISCOPAL RECTOR RAY PRADAT DIES

Rev. Ray Pradat, a longtime rector at Christ Episcopal Church and dean of ministers in Tuscaloosa died Tuesday. He was 86.

Pradat led Christ Episcopal’s congregation for 25 years before he retired in 1998. A Birmingham native and graduate of the University of Alabama, Pradat founded Tuscaloosa’s Community Soup Bowl, Hospice of West Alabama and the program that would become Turning Point.

Longtime friend and current Christ Episcopal Rector the Rev. David Meginniss said Pradat will be deeply missed.

“He was responsible for immense growth in this church,” Meginniss said. “Christ Church changed forever for the good, because Ray Pradat was the rector here.”

Services are being held 2 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 605 Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. N., Tuscaloosa.