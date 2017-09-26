»»LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO AND ALABAMA GRAD GIVES BACK

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Makenna Cross

The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration celebrated a generous donation from Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson on Sept. 25.

Hewson gave the college a $5 million gift, which will go toward the school’s education and research in business-data intelligence and cybersecurity. Hewson is a University of Alabama graduate, a member of the Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration’s Board of Visitors, and a member of UA’s President’s Cabinet.

“It’s great to back here in Alabama,” Hewson said. “I’m just so excited to have an opportunity to give back to the university. The university has given me so much. When I look at my career and the education that I received here, it means a lot to me so having an opportunity to do this to help students with future jobs is more than I could ask for.”

Campus leaders including UA President Stuart R. Bell praised the CEO and her support of the UA college and the impact she will leave on the university.

“The Marillyn A. Hewson Data Analysis Lab will serve as a premier research center for hands-on data and business analysis that will directly impact Alabama’s economic future and job creation and make the university a national leader on this critical business frontier,” Said Bell in a UA news release. “We thank Marillyn for enduring and generous support, and we appreciate her confidence in us.”