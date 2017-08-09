»»LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: NEARLY 200 HOMES BURGLARIZED IN 3-MONTH PERIOD

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is encouraging residents once again to lock up their homes and vehicles and keep valuables secure.

Lt. Teena Richardson with the department said that between May 1 and Aug. 1, TPD investigated 179 home burglaries. Of those, 49 homes were left unsecured.

In addition, Richardson said there were 177 auto burglaries. Of those, 118 vehicles were unlocked. Besides money, personal identification documents and personal belongings, 17 firearms were taken.

Most burglaries are crimes of opportunity, Richardson said, so simply locking your windows and doors goes a long way toward preventing thefts.