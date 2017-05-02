»»LOCK IT OR LOSE IT | CAR BREAK-INS CONTINUE IN TUSCALOOSA

Lock it or lose it: That’s the slogan the Tuscaloosa Police Department is using to remind residents to keep their vehicles from being broken into.

Lieutenant Teena Ricahrdson said car break-ins are on the rise in Tuscaloosa.

The reasons? Vehicle owners are leaving their valuables in plain view and aren’t locking their doors.

“They’re checking door handles to see what doors are open. It’s imperative that when you leave your car you check to make sure your doors and locked and your windows are secure,” Richardson told WVUA 23.

University of Alabama sophomore Melinda Mangiaracina lives at the Retreat at Lake Tamaha, where the majority of the most recent car break ins occurred.

“It’s pretty disturbing,” Mangiaracina said, “because you think you’re safe but sometimes you take for granted the amount of police presence between the university police and Tuscaloosa police. You just have to be aware that there are always risks and you have to take as many precautions as you can.”

Richardson said there have been 6 reported break-ins in Tuscaloosa in the last few days. Many of those are concentrated at the student housing complex, The Retreat at Lake Tamaha.

Richardson said she does not know what or how many items were stolen, but a handgun was taken in one of the latest break-ins.