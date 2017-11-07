»»‘LOCK IT OR LOSE IT’ CAMPAIGN AIMS TO PREVENT THEFT

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Emily Strickland

Law enforcement agencies across the state are working on a campaign to remind residents to remove valuables from their vehicles and lock them overnight.

The campaign, “Lock It or Lose It,” requires local law enforcement agencies to post nightly reminders on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Since Jan. 1, 868 vehicles have been broken into in Tuscaloosa County. Of those, 70 percent were unlocked.

More than 260 firearms have also been stolen this year, mostly from vehicles.

Police said an unattended car or truck is not a safe place to store a firearm, regardless of whether it is in the console, in the glove box, or under the seat.