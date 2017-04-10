»»LOCALS REACT TO BENTLEY SCANDAL

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Sheila O’Connor

As impeachment hearings are set to begin Monday morning for Gov. Robert Bentley, some Tuscaloosa residents think Bentley should remain the Alabama’s governor.

“I happen to think he’s doing a good job and that they should let him do a good job,” says Tuscaloosa resident Peter Salemme.

On Wednesday, the Ethics Commission found probable cause that Bentley violated the Alabama Ethics Act and the Fair Campaigns Ethics Act.

Both Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon asked Bentley for his resignation, but Bentley has said he has no plans on resigning and that he has done nothing illegal.

Tuscaloosa resident Kevin Graham says he thinks that the state should continue with the impeachment process and that Bentley “should be prosecuted…he broke the law and needs to serve time for it just like any other criminal would.”

Read the full report below (may take a few moments to load if you have a slower internet connection).