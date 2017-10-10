»»LOCAL SECOND-GRADERS GIVE HARRISON GALLERIES A ‘MONSTER MAKEOVER’

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jimmy Miller

Tuscaloosa’s Harrison Galleries got a Monster Makeover on Oct. 6 in celebration of this month’s First Friday, Tuscaloosa’s monthly art and entertainment event.

For this month’s event, the walls were lined with artwork featuring monsters dreamed up by second-graders from Arcadia Elementary, along with a painting or sculpture of those monsters reimagined by adult artists. An art auction will take place Oct. 19, where all pieces will be for sale.

“Tonight we see their art and their adult partners’ art on the wall in a gallery,” Monster Makeover Coordinator Ed Enoch said. “It’s kind of affirming for them that they can be artists, that they can participate in art. We think that collaboration between the adult artists and the children artists is kind of the important part of this, kind of what makes it work.”

All proceeds raised from the Monster Makeover auction help fund art programs at local schools.