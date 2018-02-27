»»LOCAL SCHOOLS HELP THOSE IN NEED WITH “CAN-STRUCTION” EVENT

By WVUA 23 Web Contributor Sarah Fowerbaugh

Rock Quarry Elementary School and Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School are coming together to help those in need.

The two schools are taking part in their annual “Can-Struction” event, where students will host a can collection, and then construct those cans into fantastic shapes and sculptures before donating them to the West Alabama food bank.

Amy Tilford, a federal program specialist at Tuscaloosa City Schools, said she believes the act of constructing the cans helps students understand problem-solving in an interactive way.

“When students are able to construct a design and all the problem-solving that comes with that, that’s where real learning happens,” Tilford said. “Then we are able to donate all those cans to the West Alabama Food Bank upon completion.”

This past year, students were able to raise 10,000 cans for the food bank.