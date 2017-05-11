»»LOCAL MOVING COMPANY DONATES TO TURNING POINT FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Two Men and a Truck spent Wednesday making some very special deliveries.

The moving company takes donations nationwide every Spring for its annual Movers for Moms event, and Tuscaloosa’s location was no different.

In Tuscaloosa, the moving company donated a truckload of goodies to Turning Point of West Alabama, an organization supporting women and men who are escaping domestic abuse situations.

Katie Kopf with Two Men and a Truck said donations include toiletries, paper towels, cleaning items, personal care products and more.

The donations help people who really need it, Kopf said.

“I think that it’s important that people realize that there is a need for moms that don’t have as much as other people do,” she said. “They see that they can do something about it and that they can donate what they think is important to help those moms.

A wish list of items Turning Point needs donations for is right here.