»»LOCAL MENTAL HEALTH AGENCY DOES ITS PART TO HELP WITH HURRICANE DISASTER RELIEF

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

One local agency is doing its part to help the victims of the recent hurricanes that tore across Texas and Florida in September.

Indian Rivers Mental Health Center has set up a donation center for anyone to drop off relief items that are needed. Donations can be made at 4730 McFarland Blvd. E. in Tuscaloosa to help those in need.

Organizers say, even years after the April 27, 2011, tornado that struck Tuscaloosa, people still remember all the help this area received and want to continue to give back when the possibility presents itself.

Barbara Friedman of Indian Rivers says they are looking for all types of items to be donated.

“We’re accepting the first responder kind of items, the personal hygiene, the cleaning items, the paper products, baby formula, diapers, that kind of thing,” Friedman said. “But if you look at the pictures, these people have lost everything.”

The health center is also seeking aid from local businesses to help provide items such as packing supplies and transportation services from Tuscaloosa to drop off points in both Texas and Florida.

The agency is accepting monetary donations as well online right here. Their hours of operation for drop offs are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.