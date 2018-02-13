»»LOCAL LEADERS HOLD MEETINGS FOR RESIDENTS’ WEST TUSCALOOSA IDEAS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Erin Toland

The City of Tuscaloosa Urban Development Department is holding public come-and-go meetings for residents to voice their ideas for West Tuscaloosa.

Local leaders are looking to decide improvements and where to invest money for West Tuscaloosa in these meetings. The goal is to increase economic opportunities by identifying specific planning and promoting neighborhood stabilization.

“This is a step forward in our Invest West plan, which, aligning with one of my core beliefs, seeks to help West Tuscaloosa thrive both residentially and commercially,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a news release.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the John Rozier Room, McDonald Hughes Center, 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The second meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oakdale Elementary School, 3834 21st St.