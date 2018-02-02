»»LOCAL LAW FIRM, TUSCALOOSA COUNTY FILE SUIT AGAINST OPIOID MAKERS

A local law firm is helping Tuscaloosa County in their fight the opioid epidemic by suing the manufacturers and distributors of the medicines responsible.

The lawsuit was filed by Prince, Glover and Hayes on behalf of the Tuscaloosa County Commission, but there are suits like them filed by cities and counties all across the country.

Easily available prescription medications were the cause of the opioid crisit, the lawsuits claim, and most of those prescriptions should never have been filled.

Red flags, like patients having multiple prescriptions from multiple doctors or a large amount of pills prescribed by a doctor’s office should be reported to the Drug Enforcement Agency, but the lawsuit claims distributors turned a blind eye.

Joshua Hayes with the law firm said this afternoon that the epidemic has affected far too many families already.

“My guess is that anyone (reading this) tonight has had somebody in their family, friend group or church group who has become addicted to these pain pills that are supposed to be limited to end-of-life palliative care,” Hayes said. “Instead, they have it prescribed for every root canal, broken elbow, surgery that you can imagine, and it has caused addiction in our community.”

Hayes said the case will take years before it makes its way through the courts.