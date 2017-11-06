»»LOCAL HERO HONORED WITH SURPRISE FROM ELI GOLD

By Student Reporter Megan Hallson

Veteran’s day may still be a week away, but it’s never too early to honor local heroes. Academy Sports, Gameday for Heroes, and the Alabama Crimson Tide teamed up to do just that Friday, by honoring Sgt. Matthew Moody, an active duty marine and loyal Bama fan.

“Having the opportunity to see not only the smile on Sergeant Moody’s face, but seeing the smiles on the children’s faces and the wife’s face, they’re seeing their hero being honored- it’s priceless and something that means a whole lot to us,” said Todd Bennett, the CEO of Gameday for Heroes.

Sgt. Moody was surprised by none other than Eli Gold, long-time sportscaster for the Crimson Tide, with a $250 gift card to Academy Sports and tickets to the Alabama-Mercer home game on Nov. 18th. With his gift card, the Bama super-fan was able to appropriately outfit himself and his family for the upcoming game.

Sgt. Moody first became a Bama fan after attending his first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama vs. Tennessee, with his now-wife. But no matter where in the world he is, Sgt. Moody doesn’t let anything stop him from rolling with the tide. “I missed a lot of games,” said Moody. “I was actually on ship, helping out with hurricane relief, so I didn’t get to make too many games, but I’d watch highlights and I’d be proud, and I just know championship is coming back to Tuscaloosa.”

Sgt. Moody says he is appreciative of all of the gratitude people show him, and that he is happy to serve. “Everyone always thanks me for my time, but it’s also what I enjoy doing,” said Moody. “I enjoy serving our country and you know going overseas and benefiting America and helping out other countries.”

Gameday for Heroes is always looking for support in honoring our country’s heroes. For more information on getting involved, you can visit their website.