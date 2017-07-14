»»LOCAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY COLLECTING SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR TEACHERS

The Tuscaloosa County Democratic Party is collecting school supply donations for Holt High school teachers for the month of July.

The drive is to support teachers and students in the classroom as they return for another academic year said Democratic Chairman Nick Rose.

Things like air-freshener and hand sanitizer is just important in building a culture of the school and building a culture in the classroom, said Chairman Nick Rose.

The Democratic Party has supported Holt High School with the new groundbreaking construction of their new school. We wanted them to have what they needed because you can’t always guarantee students are going to bring those supplies said Chairman Nick Rose.

The supply drive ends July 31, 2017 in order to supply teacher with what they need when they return on August 2, 2017.

The supplies can be dropped off at 1217 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa Alabama 35401