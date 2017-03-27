»»LOCAL BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB PRESIDENT FACING CHILD PORN CHARGES

52 year old Anthony Bush, President of the West Alabama Boys and Girls Club, was arrested Sunday night and charged with Possession of Pornographic Material.

Investigators from the Northport Police Department discovered the materials on Bush’s cell phone and computers from his home and work.

Bush was arrested and charged with assault after he is accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend and then getting into a fight with the ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend on March 17th according to officials. Investigators say they discovered the child pornographic pictures after they obtained a search warrant following his arrest for the assault.

The Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama said Tony Bush has been suspended from the premises and from participating in any of the activities pending the investigation.

The organization will remain close up to 3 days.

Tony Bush remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $200,000 Bond.