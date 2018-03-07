»»LOADED HANDGUN BROUGHT TO WESTLAWN MIDDLE SCHOOL BY STUDENT

Two Westlawn Middle School students are being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center

after one of them brought a gun to school Monday and the other took it from the first student’s backpack.

A 12-year-old female student told police she brought the gun to school in her backpack because she’d been bullied. She discovered the gun was missing from her backpack just after school dismissed on Monday afternoon, became afraid and then alerted her teacher.

Since school was over for the day, most students had left or were leaving, but the classroom in question was put on lock down.

The gun was found in the possession of a 14-year-old male student a short time later.

Both were charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and placed in the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

The male student was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Lt. Teena Richardson with Tuscaloosa Police Department called this situation is extremely troubling. That loaded weapon was in the possession of a child inside of Westlawn Middle School the entire school day on Monday.

We’ve seen tragedies unfold at schools all the around the country from situations just like what could have happened right here in Tuscaloosa Alabama at Westlawn Middle School on Monday.

In days following this incident there has been extra police presence on the Westlawn campus. Students have gone through metal detectors before entering the school.

It’s still unknown at this time how the young girl got the gun in the first place.

That investigation is ongoing.

A Central High School student was taken into custody after a similar situation recently as well. That student is also in the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center after bringing a gun to school. Thankfully no one was harmed during that incident either.