»»LITTLE LAMBS CONSIGNMENT SALE OPENS TODAY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Nickole Haymaker

The First Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa is holding their semi-annual Little Lambs consignment sale today through Saturday.

The sale offers gently-used children’s clothing up to size 14. Also, baby items such as strollers, swings, toys and nursery furniture will be offered in the sale. Hours of operation vary from 3-8 p.m. today, 9-6 p.m. on Friday and 9-noon on Saturday.

The sale helps benefit those less fortunate and in need of good quality discounted baby clothes for their “Little Lambs”. It is a large, community wide semiannual sale that is sponsored by the FUMCT and operated by Church members and church volunteers.

The funds from past sales have bought cabinetry, furniture, and nursery pager systems for the preschoolers. Sales have also bought inside gym equipment, musical instruments for the elementary age children and Sunday School curriculum material.

In addition, expenses associated with Vacation Bible School and the expansion of the Sunday and Wednesday worship programs for the children have benefited from the Little Lambs consignment sale funds.

For more information on this sale you can follow along on their Facebook.