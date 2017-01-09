»»LET IT SNOW! STAYING SAFE AND STAYING WARM

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

The first flakes have fallen in Tuscaloosa, and people are enjoying the white winter. Snow in Tuscaloosa can be a lot of fun. But for many people, the freezing temperatures also bring big challenges.

The Salvation Army opened its doors as a warming station to help people escape the cold.

Temporary Emergency Services is also collecting heaters, canned goods, and clothing to fill people up and keep them warm. “We were able to obtain fifty heaters and our goal is to have at least 100 heaters. What we also always need is canned goods, especially during this time of year,” says Karen Thompson from Temporary Emergency Services.

Stay safe, stay warm, and enjoy the snow while it lasts.