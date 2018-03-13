»»LEGO CAMP OFFERS SPRING BREAK LEARNING

Shelton State Community College may be out for spring break, but that didn’t stop students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade from attending a cool new camp this week.

The @TheDome program offers students a chance to learn critical science, technology, engineering and math concepts with the help of Legos.

“They’re here and having a good time just being here with new friends,” said Instructional Outreach Coordinator Beth Rominger. “Some come from different schools and make new friends over spring break, and they’re still learning even if they don’t realize it.”