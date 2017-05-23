»»»LEARN TO SAVE A LIFE IN JUST A FEW MINUTES

You can double or even triple someone’s chances of surviving a close call with death, but the truth is, most people just stand by and do nothing.

FREE CPR CLASSES Where: Center of Midtown Village, near the fountain.

When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today

That’s one reason Tuscaloosa’s first responders are teaching “hands-only” CPR as part of National EMS Week

Thanks to Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, in just a few minutes you can clean how to save a life. Here’s the rundown:

In an emergency:

First, look for signs of life (breathing or movement): If the person is unresponsive, call 911.

If the person is unresponsive, call 911. Call 911: If there are bystanders, point at one and tell them to call 911 while you begin CPR.

If there are bystanders, point at one and tell them to call 911 while you begin CPR. Get in position: Find the middle of the chest, take the heel of one hand, put it in the middle of the chest, put the other hand on top and lock your elbows.

Find the middle of the chest, take the heel of one hand, put it in the middle of the chest, put the other hand on top and lock your elbows. Chest compressions: Hard, fast chest compressions — shoot for pushing down about 2 inches in an adult, which will be difficult.

Hard, fast chest compressions — shoot for pushing down about 2 inches in an adult, which will be difficult. 100 compressions per minute: A good way to remember? That’s about the same as the beats to the song “Stayin’ Alive.”

The “hands-only” CPR technique is different from what was taught years ago, because people are more likely to do CPR if it doesn’t involve mouth contact, and doing solely chest compressions is quite effective.

But it’s key to be willing to step in and do it.

Today, Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue and NorthStar Paramedics are offering free CPR lessons from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Midtown Village.